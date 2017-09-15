 »   »   » IT’S OFFICIAL: Challenging Star Darshan's TARAK Movie Release Date Announced!

It has been almost a month since Tarak film's songs were released and a couple of weeks since Tarak's teaser released. Both the songs and the teaser have garnered good responses from the audience.

Just when the fans were about to sober down from Tarak songs' high, the film team has announced a happy news for the fans of Darshan. Yes, the time has finally come for the fans who were waiting for Tarak's release, as the date has been announced now.



The film team of Tarak have decided to release the film during Dasara, as a gift to the fans of the Challenging Star. On September 29, Darshan Thoogudeep's film, Tarak, will throng the theatres all over the state.



This news is most likely to add some glamour to the festivities of Dasara. Tarak is touted to be a complete family entertainer, meaning which, families can flock theatres to watch the film together.



The film is directed by Milana Prakash and stars Challenging Star Darshan, Sruthi Hariharan, and Shanvi Srivastav. Dynamic Hero Devaraj will be seen in a very special role in the film.