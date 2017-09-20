 »   »   » FINALLY! TARAK Film Trailer To Be Released Tomorrow, September 21!

Challenging Star Darshan, who had been making a lot of noise on social media with his 49th film, Tarak, had previously released a teaser for the film. In addition to that, a couple of posters and songs were released from the film.

Now, the team has brought even more good news that is sure to cheer up Darshan's fans. Tarak film's trailer release date has now been finally fixed. Yes, fans of Darshan do not have to wait long.



The trailer will release tomorrow, September 21, exactly at 6:00 pm online. Fans and followers of Darshan, who were excited to watch the teaser are sure to be amused with the film's full length trailer.



The one minute teaser had a lot of surprises that gladdened the audience. It is now time for us to speculate how the trailer might turn out to be and what extra glimpse it could give us into the film.



Tarak's teaser gave us an insight into Darshan's look and character in the film but blissfully ignored the introduction of other cast in the film. What we are speculating is that the trailer will shed more light on to the life and family of Tarak, on a broader perspective.



Directed by Prakash Jayaram, who had previously directed Milana, Sruthi Hariharan and Shani Srivastav play the heroines in the movie. Dynamic hero Devaraj purportedly essays a very important role in the film, for which the music is composed by Arjun Janya.



Tarak will release on September 29, during Dasara festival and its trailer will be out by tomorrow, September 21, at 6:00 pm. Until then, we wait eagerly, just like you!