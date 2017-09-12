 »   »   » Darshan As Duryodhana: How Much Does His Ornaments Weigh? Check This Out!

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film Kurukshetra's filming is in full swing at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. It has been more than a month since its filming began and yet, Kurukshetra still manages to top the headlines every now and then, thanks to latest updates.
These updates invoke a rising curiosity in the minds of the audience thereby leading to high expectations from the film.
Darshan, who looks beaming in Duryodhana's get-up, has bulked up for his role. In addition to that, various other actor's get-ups are being revealed day by day.
Duryodhana's character is one of the most flamboyant characters in the Mahabharat story. In order to do justice to his character, the makers have glorified Duryodhana and his attire, which can be seen from the image.
After having seen his costume, people often wonder, how much can those ornaments weigh? 1 Kilogram? 5 Kilograms at the max? Well, you are mistaken.
Apparently, the sheer weight of Darshan's ornaments will blow your mind. Read more..
Duryodhana's Costume
Darshan is being made to wear several types of ornaments like specially made dhotis, body ornaments, the crown on the head, Duryodhana's mace, heeled slippers etc.
All Put Together Constitute 40 Kg
All of Duryodhana's costume apparels put together constitute 40 Kg. This is the amount of weight that Darshan has to wield everyday for filming.
What Is The Weight Of The Mace?
There are rumours that Darshan has to lift an 8 Kg mace for his role in Kurukshetra.
Make-up For Nearly 2 Hours
It approximately takes 2 hours to apply make-up and costume to the Challenging Star Darshan. Apparently, Darshan's make-up starts at 9:00 am in the morning and ends nearly at 11:00 am.
The shooting then begins immediately and wraps up at 6:00 pm. Until then, the Challenging Star is made to bear a huge burden on his body.