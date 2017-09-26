 »   »   » DASARA SPECIAL: Watch The Special Program, SERIAL HABBA, On Udaya TV!

On account of Dasara festival, Udaya TV is ready to bring to its viewers a very special program. Yes, the channel celebrated the festival with utmost grandeur at Sannidhi Kalakshetra in Dharwad recently.
The program was held in order to celebrate the festival together as a family. Unbelievably, most of the serial actors and television celebrities were present on the occasion.
The same program, which by the way had lots of dances, songs and multiple performances, will be telecast on Udaya TV on September 29 at 4:30 pm. On the auspicious day of Mahanavami, the special Serial Habba will be telecast on the channel.
To know more about the Serial Habba, read the entire article..
A Conclave Of Serials!
The event which was organised on account of Navaratri festivities, was a conclave of three mega-serials of Udaya TV - Sarayoo, Jo Jo Laali and Kaveri. The artists of all these serials danced and enjoyed, bringing a lustre to the event.
Groove To Some Of The Most Famous Numbers
Most of the serial artists grooved to the most famous songs from Kannada films. Senior actors and actresses too, danced to the tune of a few retro songs as well.
Presentation By Niranjan Deshpande & Shalini
Niranjan Deshpande and Shalini, who are known for their talkative anchoring, did some wonders with their comic timing during their presentation, which was one of the major attractions of the event.
Udaya Honours
The organisers made it a point to bring in some morals and values, along with entertainment, in the form of Udaya Honours. The channel gave away awards and honoured a few people and their families for their achievement.