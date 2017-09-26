 »   »   » DASARA SPECIAL: Watch The Special Program, SERIAL HABBA, On Udaya TV!

On account of Dasara festival, Udaya TV is ready to bring to its viewers a very special program. Yes, the channel celebrated the festival with utmost grandeur at Sannidhi Kalakshetra in Dharwad recently.

The program was held in order to celebrate the festival together as a family. Unbelievably, most of the serial actors and television celebrities were present on the occasion.

The same program, which by the way had lots of dances, songs and multiple performances, will be telecast on Udaya TV on September 29 at 4:30 pm. On the auspicious day of Mahanavami, the special Serial Habba will be telecast on the channel.

To know more about the Serial Habba, read the entire article..