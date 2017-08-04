 »   »   » Kurukshetra Launch Venue Fixed; Chief Minister To Clap The First Shot!

Finally, fans of Challenging Star Darshan saw his first look from the movie, Kurukshetra. For those who were waiting to see Darshan as Duryodhana, they have had a glimpse of it yesterday.

Presently, Darshan's look as Duryodhana is trending in social media. Everyone is excited about the movie's launch which is going to happen in a couple of days.



Initially, the film was supposed to be launched on July 23, on Muniratna's birthday, but did not due to some last minute hurdles. The muhurat was then pushed to July 30.



On the second date, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was supposed to inaugurate the film could not make it. Hence, the team decided to wait it out and again pushed the muhurat date to August 6.



Now, with confidence we can declare that the muhurat ceremony of Kurukshetra will be held on August 6 as we have the invitation for the ceremony.



Yes, along with the invitation for the ceremony, a few other details have come up too, which we will share with you gladly.



