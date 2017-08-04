 »   »   » Kurukshetra Launch Venue Fixed; Chief Minister To Clap The First Shot!

Finally, fans of Challenging Star Darshan saw his first look from the movie, Kurukshetra. For those who were waiting to see Darshan as Duryodhana, they have had a glimpse of it yesterday.
Presently, Darshan's look as Duryodhana is trending in social media. Everyone is excited about the movie's launch which is going to happen in a couple of days.
Initially, the film was supposed to be launched on July 23, on Muniratna's birthday, but did not due to some last minute hurdles. The muhurat was then pushed to July 30.
On the second date, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who was supposed to inaugurate the film could not make it. Hence, the team decided to wait it out and again pushed the muhurat date to August 6.
Now, with confidence we can declare that the muhurat ceremony of Kurukshetra will be held on August 6 as we have the invitation for the ceremony.
Yes, along with the invitation for the ceremony, a few other details have come up too, which we will share with you gladly.
Continue reading for more information..
Muhurat Date Fixed, Invites Printed!
The muhurat date and time has been fixed for Challenging Star Darshan's 50th movie, Kurukshetra. The event will take place on August 6 at 6:30 pm, IST.
Where Will The Muhurat Be Held?
The muhurat ceremony will be held at Dr. Prabhakar Kore Convention Hall, which is situated at Goraguntepalya, opposite to Peenya Metro Station, Tumkur Road, Bengaluru.
Special Invites
Special invites have been sent out to the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and former Chief Minister, H. D. Kumaraswamy for the muhurat ceremony of Kurukshetra. Siddaramaiah will clap for the first shot.
Main Guests
From political background, D. K. Shivakumar, B. K. Hariprasad, Dr. G. Parameshwar, D. K. Suresh, Smt. Umashri and S. T. Somashekar will be attending the muhurat of Kurukshetra.
From Filmland
Guests from filmland who will be making it to the muhurat ceremony are Sa. Ra. Govindu, Rockline Venkatesh, Krishnegowda, Suresh Gowda, Soorappa Babu, K. Manju, Ramu and Jayanna.
Actors Finalized Until Now
In the movie Kurukshetra, Darshan will be seen as Duryodhana, Ravichandran as Sri Krishna, Ambareesh as Bheeshma, Srinath as Dhritarashtra, Srinivasa Murthy as Dronacharya, Avinash as Gandharva Raja, Saikumar as Shakuni, Arjun Sarja as Arjuna, Sneha as Draupadi, Hariprriya as a dancer and Julie Lakshmi as Kunti.
Kurukshetra Team
Story for Kurukshetra is written by G. K. Bharavi while cinematography is handled by Jayanan Vincent and V. Harikrishna as the music director.
Joni Harsha will edit the movie while King Solomon will take care of the action sequences. Another speciality about this movie is that the graphics team who worked for Baahubali franchise will also work for Kurukshetra.
Kurukshetra is produced by Muniratna and will be directed by Naganna, who had previously directed Darshan in Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna.