 »   »   » Mark The Date! Rohit Padaki’s DAYAVITTU GAMANISI To Hit Theatres On October 20!

Rohit Padaki's debut directorial, Dayavittu Gamanisi, is all set for its release and will hit the theatres on October 20, 2017. The film, which had been creating waves of curiosity for its unique subject, is now ready for its ultimate test in the coming month.

Okay, we have now told you about the release dates in Karnataka. But, did you know that Dayavittu Gamanisi will have its world premiere release in Australia? Yes, the film will premiere in the 'Land Down Under' on October 15.



By the way, the film comprises of an ensemble cast that includes Raghu Mukherjee, Rajesh Nataranga, Prakash Belawadi, Vasishta N. Simha, Sangeetha Bhat, Sukrutha Wagle, Bhavana Rao, Samyukta Hornad among others.



Rohit Padaki, who is a renowned lyricist in Sandalwood has, for the first time, donned the cap of director with Dayavittu Gamanisi. Kannada actress, Meghana Raj has appeared in a special number in the film.



The film has Anup Seelin's music rendition and lyrical legend, Jayant Kaikini has penned lyrics for a special romantic number in the film. Apart from that, Rohit Padaki has also written the film's story and lyrics for three other songs in the film.



The audience have already taken a special liking towards all the songs of the film and its three special teasers that were released one after the other.