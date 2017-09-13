 »   »   » WOW! Deepika Padukone Visits This Store Often Whenever She Is In Bengaluru; Check It Out!

Deepika Padukone - a name that resonates all over the world. A name that rings a bell in every Tom, Dick & Harry! She might have grown like a never ending tree of success but one fact does not change, however. That she is from Karnataka.

It all began for the actress in Bengaluru. Her career as an actress began from Sandalwood with the film, Aishwarya. No matter where she goes, she does not forget her base. She is a regular to the Silicon City, as she keeps visiting her parents here.

Any which ways, whenever the actress is in Bengaluru, she makes it a point to visit a few places that she loves. One such place is Bengaluru's Veena Stores that is located at Malleshwara.

The actress has uploaded a photo of herself with the owner of Veena Stores, Mr. Pradeep. Apparently, Deepika Padukone had visited the shop to have a bite of the freshly made Idli-Vada at 6:30 am in order to avoid unnecessary attention.

The actress has clicked a selfie with the owner as a token of remembrance. By the way, Deepika Padukone's parents reside in Malleshwara, Bengaluru and they are regular visitors of Veena Stores and CTR Dosa Corner.