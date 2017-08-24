 »   »   » SERIAL ACTORS TRAGEDY: What Actually Happened? What Was The Reason For Their Death?

Yesterday, August 24, has been a bad day for the Kannada television industry as two talented serial actors passed away in a car accident that happened near Nelamangala.
Actress Rachana, who was known for her performances in Mahanadi serial and actor-comedian Jeevan Suresh, who has acted in several films and serials died on the accident spot.
The accident happened near Solur in Magadi Taluk in the wee hours of August 24, yesterday. But, what happened? How did the accident happen? Who else were there?
Scroll down to find all the information in sliders..
En Route To Kukke Subramanya
Actress Rachana, Actor Jeevan and 5 other people were travelling to Kukke Subramanya to obtain blessings from The Almighty.
Journey Began At 12:00 am
The entire set of friends began their journey at 12:00 am on August 24 from Bengaluru. Rachana, Jeevan, Ranjith, Karthik, Honnesh, Uttam and Erik were travelling in the same car.
Accident At 2:00 am
The Tata Safari car which left Bengaluru at 12:00 am met with an accident around 2:00 am on the Nelamangala Highway. The car has rammed into a tanker that was standing by the side of the road.
Rachana And Jeevan Spot Death
Both Rachana and Jeevan breather their last just before the collision. The two were apparently seated in the front and hence they took most of the damage. Others have suffered injuries and are bring treated in a private hospital.
Rachana Was Supposed To Go To Hyderabad
By the way, Rachana was supposed to fly to Hyderabad yesterday evening, August 24, for the shoot of her serial. In order to accommodate that, the actress wanted to come back early and hence they started late in the night.
Reason For Accident Still Unknown
The Safari car in which the unlucky actors were travelling has directly rammed into a tanker that stood by the side of the road.
A few say that the driver fell asleep which led to the tragedy, while, others opine that the driver of the vehicle wanted to overtake another, during which, he lost control over the car and rammed into a tanker.
These are just specifications and no proper reason has been found until now. Stay tuned as we will keep you updated about this news..