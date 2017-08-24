 »   »   » SERIAL ACTORS TRAGEDY: What Actually Happened? What Was The Reason For Their Death?

Yesterday, August 24, has been a bad day for the Kannada television industry as two talented serial actors passed away in a car accident that happened near Nelamangala.

Actress Rachana, who was known for her performances in Mahanadi serial and actor-comedian Jeevan Suresh, who has acted in several films and serials died on the accident spot.

The accident happened near Solur in Magadi Taluk in the wee hours of August 24, yesterday. But, what happened? How did the accident happen? Who else were there?

