 »   »   » FINALLY! Dhruva Sarja's Bharjari Film Gets U/A Certificate; Release Date Is Confirmed!

One of the most expected films of Acting Prince Dhruva Sarja is, Bharjari. Fans of Dhruva are eagerly waiting for the release of his new film. At a time when the audience got bored of waiting for their idol's next film, the film team has delivered a good news.

Yes, the film's release got postponed several times as it got stuck in the post-production hell. The film, which was supposed to have released several months back has finally snapped out of the limbo, and is well on its way to release.

The film has now been certified to be released. In addition to that, the film's release date has been fixed as well. Now, the film team is looking forward to release their offering to the audience, at long last.

The film has been certified U/A and will be released all over the state on September 15, 2017, given that everything goes well as per the plan. This is Dhruva Sarja's third film, even after being in the industry for more than 5 years.

By the way, Bharjari is directed by Chetan Kumar, who had previously directed Bahaddur film. Bharjari features two heroines opposite Dhruva, Rachita Ram and Hariprriya. Music has been composed by V. Harikrishna and the film is produced by Kanakapura Srinivas.