 »   »   » SENSELESS! A Miscreant Exhibits Bharjari Film On His Facebook Live!

Dhruva Sarja starrer Bharjari released state-wide today, September 15. The film has received very good response from people all over the state, with shows having started from today early morning in various parts of the state.

At this juncture, a miscreant has exhibited Bharjari film for free on his Facebook Live. Apparently, the guy, who lost his senses started streaming the entire cinema on his Facebook account as live.



The offender has reportedly bought tickets to the first day, first show of Bharjari and started to stream it on his Facebook Live, resulting in huge losses for the film team.



As a result of his heinous actions, several hundreds to thousands of people now have access to several minutes of film footage.



The entire team of Bharjari are in a state of shock as their hard efforts of two years are flowing down the drain due to an irrational act by a wretch. Read more..

