 »   »   » SENSELESS! A Miscreant Exhibits Bharjari Film On His Facebook Live!

Dhruva Sarja starrer Bharjari released state-wide today, September 15. The film has received very good response from people all over the state, with shows having started from today early morning in various parts of the state.
At this juncture, a miscreant has exhibited Bharjari film for free on his Facebook Live. Apparently, the guy, who lost his senses started streaming the entire cinema on his Facebook account as live.
The offender has reportedly bought tickets to the first day, first show of Bharjari and started to stream it on his Facebook Live, resulting in huge losses for the film team.
As a result of his heinous actions, several hundreds to thousands of people now have access to several minutes of film footage.
The entire team of Bharjari are in a state of shock as their hard efforts of two years are flowing down the drain due to an irrational act by a wretch. Read more..
Bharjari Live
A malefactor has streamed the film, Bharjari on his Facebook Live thereby leading to circulation of several minutes of film footage across all of social media.
Lawbreaker Is From Hubballi
A brainless guy named Santhosh, who hails from Hubballi, in order to display his bravado, broadcasted the film on his Facebook Live.
Bharjari Film Broadcasted For Free
The moment Santhosh started streaming, hundreds of like-minded brainless freaks shared the link and recorded several minutes of film footage which have now been shared across various social media platforms. Basically, the internet audience saw a film for free today, in an illegal manner, mind you!
One And A Half Hours Of Footage Leaked!
Santhosh had already exhibited more than one and a half hours of film before people started condemning him for his heinous behaviour, after which he has stopped the streaming.
This Is Not The First Time
Insensitive acts like these are not the first timers. There have been several other instances when brainless freaks actually pirated films like Hebbuli and Chakravarthy, among others.
Huge Craze For Bharjari
The craze for Bharjari is beyond limits. Special shows have begun from the midnight of September 15 all over the state and fans are still thronging the theatres to watch Dhruva Sarja and Rachita Ram in Bharjari.
Learn To Value The Efforts!
Making a film on such a huge scale is definitely not a joke! Several technicians and artists would have worked for years together to make a film that spans hardly 3 hours. People should understand the amount of efforts taken by the film team and learn to value that.
How long will this act of piracy and duplicate heroism go on? We request our readers to value the efforts of producers and we ask you people to condemn such behaviours. Stop piracy and help others in stopping it!