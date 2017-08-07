 »   »   » Here Is Why Dhruva Sarja Thanked Challenging Star Darshan On Twitter!

Dhruva Sarja's upcoming movie, Bharjari, is under post-production. For the same, Challenging Star Darshan has lent his voice to the film's narrative part.

Sources have confirmed that Darshan Thoogudeep's voice-over for the movie's narrative is over 12 minutes.



Despite his busy schedule, Darshan took his time out to help the team of Bharjari by voicing over the narrative part. Dhruva Sarja has thanked the Challenging Star for his help.



Furthermore, Dhruva Sarja took to Twitter to thank the Challenging Star. He wrote, "My heartfelt thanks to Darshan Thoogudeep for lending his inimitable voice to Bharjari movie thereby making it all the more special. I am forever debted to you."



Dhruva Sarja's tweet has picked up pace and is going viral as more and more people are liking the tweet. A few of the fans have commented their excitement to hear Darshan's voice in the movie.



Heartfelt thanks to humble @dasadarshan for lending his inimitable voice to #bharjari n making it more special, chiraruni 2 u sir

ಜೈ ಆಂಜನೇಯ😊 pic.twitter.com/rL43VL1781

— Dhruva Sarja (@DhruvaSarja) 5 August 2017

By the way, the story for Bharjari revolves around the concept of 'Life and Challenge'. According to the team, Darshan's voice will be heard during the beginning, interval and the ending of the movie.



Bharjari movie stars Dhruva Sarja and Rachita Ram in the lead roles. The film is directed by Chethan Kumar of Bahaddur fame.

