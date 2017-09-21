 »   »   » WHOA! Marriage On Cards For Dimple Queen Rachita Ram; What Does The Actress Have To Say?

Of late, Sandalwood has seen a lot of its heroines get married. First it was Radhika Pandit, and then Amulya and Ramya Barna. Latest to join the bandwagon was actress Sindhu Loknath.
With many actresses getting married, there are rumours and speculations in Gandhinagar that dimple queen Rachita Ram will get married soon.
Unbelievably, it has been only 4 years since Rachita Ram entered Sandalwood and within that small amount of time, she has bagged leading roles opposite famous stars.
The actress has been lucky enough to be cast opposite Darshan Thoogudeep, Kichcha Sudeep, Puneeth Rajkumar, Ganesh, Upendra and Dhruva Sarja in the few films that she has done in her career.
But, are these rumours true? Is Rachita Ram really having plans of getting married? Will she act after her wedding? Well, we asked Rachita all these questions and the answers that we got, surprised us.
Go ahead, read the complete article to know the actual truth!
Any Plans Of Getting Married?
Rachita Ram, who is presently busy shooting for Real Star Upendra's upcoming film, Uppi Rupee and Ayogya, has said that she has no plans of getting married now. But, she also said that if she gets a good proposal, she will not think twice.
Not In My Hands
The Bharjari actress said, "I've heard many people asking me not to get married soon. But, marriage prospects is not in my hands. It will happen when it is bound to happen, no one can stop it. If I get a good groom, I will definitely get married."
Rachita Ram's Dream Boy
The dimple queen insists that she wants a traditional spouse with a big family so that she can take good care of him and his family.
I Will Be The Ideal Daughter-in-law
Rachita further added, "I like traditional guys with joint-families. I want to be that ideal daughter-in-law to my in-laws."