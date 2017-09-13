 »   »   » CHECK THIS! This Famous Sandalwood Director Will Helm Darshan Thoogudeep's 51st Film!

A lot has been said and speculated about Challenging Star Darshan's 51st film. A lot of producers came forward and announced that they would be funding Darshan's next venture, but none of them worked out.

But, it was eventually fixed and announced that wife of B. Suresh, Shailaja Nag would be producing Darshan's 51st film. But that was the extent of it. The producers still had to finalize a director for the Challenging Star's 51st film.



Regarding the same, there were a lot of speculations and rumours, all of which have now been finally laid to rest. That is because the producers have finally found the perfect choice for Darshan's future project.



Apparently, a very famous director of Sandalwood will be directing Darshan Thoogudeep in his 51st film, for the very first time! The director has reportedly given a thumbs up for the story and agreed to direct the 'Mass King' for the first time.



