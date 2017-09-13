 »   »   » CHECK THIS! This Famous Sandalwood Director Will Helm Darshan Thoogudeep's 51st Film!

A lot has been said and speculated about Challenging Star Darshan's 51st film. A lot of producers came forward and announced that they would be funding Darshan's next venture, but none of them worked out.
But, it was eventually fixed and announced that wife of B. Suresh, Shailaja Nag would be producing Darshan's 51st film. But that was the extent of it. The producers still had to finalize a director for the Challenging Star's 51st film.
Regarding the same, there were a lot of speculations and rumours, all of which have now been finally laid to rest. That is because the producers have finally found the perfect choice for Darshan's future project.
Apparently, a very famous director of Sandalwood will be directing Darshan Thoogudeep in his 51st film, for the very first time! The director has reportedly given a thumbs up for the story and agreed to direct the 'Mass King' for the first time.
Director Of Darshan's 51st Film
Famous Sandalwood director, P. Kumar will direct Darshan Thoogudeep in his 51st film.
Who Is P. Kumar?
P. Kumar is one of the most successful directors of Sandalwood. He has previously directed Kichcha Sudeep in Vishnuvardhana and Sharan in Jai Lalitha and Raja Rajendra.
Action Cum Love Story
As per our sources, Darshan's 51st film will have an action cum love story that matches Darshan's mass image perfectly.
Out And Out Darshan Cinema
According to the director P. Kumar, his next film with Darshan will be more like a one-man show, portraying Darshan in the best light.
V. Harikrishna Music
V. Harikrishna has already been roped in to compose music for Darshan Thoogudeep's next film. Apart from this, no other technicians have been finalised as of now.