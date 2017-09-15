 »   »   » This Is The Reason Why Director Nagashekar Met Akshara Haasan!

There were a lot of growing speculations in Gandhinagar that Akshara Haasan, the second daughter of Kamal Haasan, is all set to enter Sandalwood with a new film.

As none of it was officially announced, speculations and rumours halted. But, interestingly, Sandalwood director Nagashekar has recently met Akshara Haasan very recently in Chennai.



There were a lot of rumours that Akshara would be cast opposite to V. Ravichandran's second son, Vikram Ravichandran, in his debut film that would be directed by Nagashekar.



Now that director Nagashekar has actually met with Akshara, it provides more substantial proof to those rumours. Apparently, the actress has listened to the film's story and script and has expressed her willingness to work in a Kannada film.



Director Nagashekar is currently busy in helming the project, Novembernalli Naanu Avalu. This film marks the debut of V. Ravichandran's second son, Vikram.



Nagashekar, according to our sources, is trying to rope in Akshara Haasan to play the female lead opposite Vikram Ravichandran in Novembernalli Naanu Avalu. We have to wait and watch until more information creeps in.