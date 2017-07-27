 »   »   » Television Premiere: Beautiful Manasugalu On Zee Kannada!

Starring Sathish Ninasam and Sruthi Hariharan in the lead roles, Beautiful Manasugalu was a feast to the eyes and a 'paisa vasool' movie. It will be telecast on Zee Kannada channel at 6 pm on August 6, 2017.

The main lead of the film were previously seen in the movie, Lucia. The movie talks about the beautiful minds of people.



The film talks about the presence of many beautiful minds in the present day society and how they become poisoned with small misunderstandings and mistakes.



The film also encapsulates the tiresome journey of broken hearts and mindsets due to a mistake that were bestowed upon them. Before the broken hearts reunite, many tragedies might happen which may go unnoticed by even the greatest of thinkers.



The film's story subtly tries to tell how the society needs to bring a reform in its thinking. It shows the after effects of wrongfully blaming two people for mistakes that they did not commit.



Beautiful Manasugalu movie released on January 20, 2017 and received a tremendous response from both the audience and the critics. The film opened to good reviews in several foreign countries too.



The film is directed by Jayateertha and also featured Achyuth Kumar, Tabala Nani, Sandeep, Prashant Siddhi and others in supporting roles.



Those of you who missed watching the critically acclaimed movie should not miss this opportunity to watch it the next weekend, August 6.