 »   »   » WOW! Dr. Rajkumar's Grandson, Dheeren Ramkumar To Make His Sandalwood Debut Soon!

'Nata Sarvabhouma' Dr. Rajkumar was one of the greatest actors of all times in Kannada film industry and is definitely a legend. His three sons are very active in the industry.

Fast forward to 2014, Dr. Rajkumar's grandson and Raghavendra Rajkumar's son, Vinay Rajkumar made his Sandalwood debut with the film, Siddhartha.

Now, another family member of Dr. Rajkumar is all set to enter the filmland. And, yes, you guessed it right, it is one of Dr. Rajkumar's grandsons again.

This time, it is the turn of Dheeren Ramkumar, one of Dr. Rajkumar's grandsons. Dheeren is the son of Poornima and Ramkumar. Poornima happens to be Dr. Rajkumar's youngest daughter.

Having finished his studies very recently, Dheeren Ramkumar was fixated from the beginning that he would flourish in Sandalwood. Apparently, he is prepping himself up for his acting career.

Reportedly, Dheeren Ramkumar has already got a few offers up his sleeve but haven't finalized any, till date. He is reported to be learning acting from Gauri Dutt and dancing from Jai. The star kid is also believed to be learning different fighting skills.

Dheeren has already consulted with his father about his future and is also taking moral lessons from his uncles, Shivanna, Raghanna and Appu about simplicity and hardwork.

We hope Dheeren makes a grand entry to Sandalwood. We wish him luck.