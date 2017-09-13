 »   »   » QUESTION TO YASH: Whom Do You Love More, Radhika Pandit Or Your Fans?

It has been a year since Radhika Pandit married Rocking Star Yash in a grand ceremony, but, the fans are still dillusional. Fans of both genders still have prying eyes on Radhika as well as Yash.
Couple of weeks ago, a female fan of Yash directly reached out to Radhika Pandit, asking for her husband's hand in marriage. Although it was meant for fun, the tweet became viral.
Now, another crazy Yash fan has tossed a trivial question to Yash on a reality show. Yes, this happened on Colors Kannada channel's Yashas Vinakaya program.
The fan's question surprised the entire gathering as well as Radhika Pandit, apart from Rocking Star Yash himself. So, what was the question? What did the actor answer to that question?
The Quintessential Question!
A fan asked Yash during a reality show, "Whom do you love more? Radhika Pandit or your fans all over the state?" This question was posed in front of thousands of people that included Radhika Pandit too.
Radhika Shocked!
The spontaneous question from the fan, surprised and shocked Radhika Pandit, who recovered from the shock a couple of moments later.
What Did Yash Answer?
After hearing the question, Yash himself was surprised and shocked. What did he give as an answer? Well, we do not know as it is just a promo video. To know what his answer was, you have to wait for the episode to air.