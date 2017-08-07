 »   »   » First Look Teaser Of Muniratna Kurukshetra Launched; Seems Better Than Baahubali Franchise!

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th movie, Muniratna Kurukshetra has been successfully launched and the shooting has begun from today, August 7.

The film will feature an ensemble of actors like Ravichandran, Darshan, Ambareesh, Arjun Sarja, Nikhil Kumar and many others, whose roles have been finalized by the film team.



The film was launched yesterday, August 6, when all the remaining doubts and suspicions were clarified by the film team, thereby terminating them forever.



During the film launch ceremony, the title teaser of the film was released in front of the audience. Having seen the teaser, people have admired and lauded the technical team for their efforts.



Sandalwood pundits have compared the movie with Tollywood's magnum opus, Baahubali franchise and even believe that Muniratna Kurukshetra might outshine Baahubali franchise, thanks to the mind-blowing teaser.



CM Siddaramaiah launched the movie yesterday, August 6, and the filming will be done in Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad for 100 days in a single schedule.



Muniratna Kurukshetra will be helmed by Naganna and will be funded by Muniratna. Various experts in their fields have been roped in as the technical crew.



The cast for the film is as follows - Darshan as Duryodhana, Ambareesh as Bheeshma, Ravichandran as Sri Krishna, Sneha as Draupadi, Danish Akhtar as Bhima, Ravishankar as Shakuni, Srinath as Dhritarashtra, Srinivasa Murthy as Dronacharya, Shashikumar as Dharmaraya, Nikhil Kumar as Abhimanyu, Julie Lakshmi as Kunti, Regina Cassandra as Bhanumati, Hariprriya as a dancer and others.



Take a look at the teaser which is sure to give you goosebumps..

