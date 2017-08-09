 »   »   » Kannada-Malayalam Film Festival To Be Held In Bengaluru And Thiruvananthapuram!

Karnataka Film Academy and Department of Information and Public Relations, in association with Kerala State Film Academy have collaborated and organised a Kannada-Malayalam Film Festival.

Yes, this comes as a happy news to Mollywood and Sandalwood fans in both Karnataka and Kerala as a plethora of award-winning films will be exhibited to the public.

The cross state film festival will take place in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. While the Bengaluru audience will get to see a handpicked list of Malayalam films, Sandalwood enthusiasts in Thiruvananthapuram will get to see a display of some of the best Kannada films.

The Malayalam Film Festival will be held at Chamundeshwari Studio from August 11 to August 13, and a total of 8 best Malayalam films will be screened in the three day festival. Likewise in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannada Film Festival will be held from August 26 to August 28.

The entire cross state film festival will be inaugurated on August 11 at 2:30 pm by K. J. George, the Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, in Chamundeshwari Studio.

The inauguration event will be attended by honchos of both Kannada and Malayalam film industries like, Sa. Ra. Govindu, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Rajendra Singh Babu, P. Sheshadri and others.

So, without wasting much time, let us check out the list of films that will be screened in the film festival.