 »   »   » Kannada-Malayalam Film Festival To Be Held In Bengaluru And Thiruvananthapuram!

Karnataka Film Academy and Department of Information and Public Relations, in association with Kerala State Film Academy have collaborated and organised a Kannada-Malayalam Film Festival.
Yes, this comes as a happy news to Mollywood and Sandalwood fans in both Karnataka and Kerala as a plethora of award-winning films will be exhibited to the public.
The cross state film festival will take place in Thiruvananthapuram and Bengaluru. While the Bengaluru audience will get to see a handpicked list of Malayalam films, Sandalwood enthusiasts in Thiruvananthapuram will get to see a display of some of the best Kannada films.
The Malayalam Film Festival will be held at Chamundeshwari Studio from August 11 to August 13, and a total of 8 best Malayalam films will be screened in the three day festival. Likewise in Thiruvananthapuram, Kannada Film Festival will be held from August 26 to August 28.
The entire cross state film festival will be inaugurated on August 11 at 2:30 pm by K. J. George, the Minister for Bengaluru Development and Town Planning, in Chamundeshwari Studio.
The inauguration event will be attended by honchos of both Kannada and Malayalam film industries like, Sa. Ra. Govindu, Dileesh Pothan, Vinay Forrt, Rajendra Singh Babu, P. Sheshadri and others.
So, without wasting much time, let us check out the list of films that will be screened in the film festival.
Films On August 11
On the first day of the film festival, 2 Malayalam films will be exhibited to the audience - Manhole, directed by Vidhu Vincent and Maheshinte Prathikaaram, directed by Dileesh Pothan.
Films On August 12
The second day of film festival will see a display of three Malayalam films. At 11:00 am, Shaji Palamel directorial, Aaradi, will be screened, following which, Kismath, directed by Shanavas K Bavakutty will be screened at 2:30 pm. At 5:00 pm, Rajeev Ravi directed Kammatipaadam will be shown to the audience.
Films On August 13
The first film to be displayed on the last day of first phase of film festival is God Say. Directed by Shyju Govind and Sherry Govindan, the film will be shown at 11:00 am and will be followed by T. V. Chandran's directorial, Mohavalayam, at 2:30 pm. Later in the evening at 5:00 pm, Bijukumar Damodaran directorial, Kaadu Pookunna Neram, will be exhibited, thus concluding the 3-day festival.
Kannada Films In Kerala
Kannada films that will be shown to the Kerala audience are - Thithi, U Turn, Kirik Party, Harikatha Prasanga, Maarikondavaru, Naanu Avanalla Avalu and Rama Rama Re will be shown in Thiruvananthapuram from August 26 to August 28.
Film enthusiasts in both the states are hereby informed to catch up on these beautifully made films.