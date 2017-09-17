 »   »   » WATCH: Golden Star Ganesh Lifts A Tyre Like Baahubali!

Golden Star Ganesh is the romantic star of Sandalwood. The actor efficiently balances romance, action and comedy like a piece of cake.

The actor who was previously basking in the glory of his latest release, Mugulu Nage, has now started working for his next film.

Yes, the actor has been training physically in preparation for the character that he plays in his next film. He has adopted quite a few unique techniques to get fit instead of conventionally hitting a gym.

He was last seen performing a physical training regime in front of his residence in RR Nagar, Bengaluru. With a few local training techniques, the actor is upping his ante.

Ganesh is seen lifting a heavy vehicle tyre and walking in front of his residence. In what appears to be a training session, the actor is constantly encouraged to perform the task by his trainer.

A video of the same has been uploaded to Facebook by the Golden Star himself from his account. A lot of fans and followers have commented, expressing their happiness and encouraging their idol.

By the way, Ganesh will next be seen in the film, Orange, which will be directed by Prashant Raj. Take a look at the video..