 »   »   » Sharan’s Satya Harischandra Audio Release On August 25; Golden Star Ganesh To Launch The Audio

Filming of Satya Harischandra has been completed and is getting ready for its release. Starring Sharan opposite two ladies, the film is an out and out comedy.

In the middle of all these, the film team has decided to release the audio of the film in a traditional manner instead of opting for ingenious methods.



Now is the time for speciality. Golden Star Ganesh has been invited to launch the audio of Satya Harischandra. The actor has apparently agreed to the request of the film team.



On account of Gowri and Ganesha Festival, songs from Satya Harischandra will be released on August 25, by Golden Star Ganesh.



Satya Harischandra is an entertaining film which features Sanchita Padukone and Bhavana Rao in lead roles opposite Sharan. Along with them, Sanchari Vijay will essay an important role in the movie as well.



Satya Harischandra is produced by K. Manju and directed by Dayal Padmanabhan. The film team which is preparing for its audio release, will release the film as soon as possible.