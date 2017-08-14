 »   »   » Atrocious! Gururaj Jaggesh Stabbed By Rowdies; Undergoing Treatment In Hospital!

Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh's first son, Guru a.k.a Gururaj Jaggesh, was stabbed by miscreants on Saturday morning, August 12. The mishap took place in R. T. Nagar on the morning of August 12.

Gururaj was attacked by a couple of goons when the former was going to drop his kids to school. By standers opine that the entire mishap took place due to misunderstanding, apparently.

The actor has now been admitted to a private hospital and is getting treatment. Reportedly, since the felons stabbed him on his thighs due to which the actor is said to be safe and sound. Police have apparently registered a complaint and have visited the spot to investigate more.

Actor Jaggesh, who reacted to this mishap, responded to the media's queries and said, "Guru had gone to drop the kids to school on that morning. On the way, there was an altercation between my son and some miscreants which led to the misfortune."

He further added, "No, we do not know who they are. It is not about any enmity. They might be some rowdy-sheeters who do all these deleterious acts. If they had stabbed his even a little upwards, things would have taken a different turn by now. Thank God, he is safe and is recovering well."

Jaggesh concluded by saying that his son will be fine as long as people's blessings are on him and his family. Gururaj Jaggesh was last seen in the recently released, Mass Leader, alongside Shivarajkumar and Vijay Raghavendra.