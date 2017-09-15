 »   »   » Do Not Forget To Watch The World Television Premiere Of Kichcha Sudeep's Hebbuli!

Kichcha Sudeep starrer Hebbuli, for the very first time, is going to be telecast on the television. Yes, this is a golden opportunity for those who missed watching Hebbuli in theatres.

Zee Kannada channel, who had purchased the satellite rights of the film, will telecast the television premiere of Hebbuli, on September 16, tomorrow.



Hebbuli released to a roaring opening on February 23, 2017 and looted the box office with its humongous collections. The Ravichandra-Sudeep starrer was declared a blockbuster hit just days after its release.



It was the second venture of Ravichandran-Sudeep combination, after Manikya. While Ravichandran plays Sudeep's dad in Manikya, here the Crazy Star plays the elder brother of Abhinaya Chakravarthy.



Directed by Krishna, who had previously directed Gajakesari, Hebbuli featured Kollywood star Amala Paul as the female lead, opposite Sudeep. It was Amala's Sandalwood debut film.



Hebbuli will be aired on Zee Kannada channel at 7:30 pm tomorrow, September 16.