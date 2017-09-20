 »   »   » EMPTY FRIDAY! No Kannada Film Release On This Weekend, September 22; Here Are The Reasons!

Usually, Fridays are the happy days for cinemaholics. Especially in Bengaluru, it is that day of the week when a lot of crackers get burst in front of theatres in K. G. Road. For the already established stars, it is just another film to their credit, while for newcomers, it is a test of luck.

Having said all that, this weekend, September 22, there are no film releases in Sandalwood. Yes, you heard me correct. This only means that there will not be any celebration for filmgoers. No films want to see the light of the day on this weekend, sadly.

One might be wondering why this is the case. Well, this is not the first time that something of this sorts is happening. There is no compulsion to release films on every Friday throughout the year. However, an empty Friday like this has not been recorded in the recent past, so to speak!

Well, there are strong reasons. Firstly, films that are already in theatres are running housefull so the theatre availability diminishes, thereby increasing the chances of failure, which nobody wants to risk.

Secondly, Challenging Star Darshan starrer Tarak will release on September 29, exactly a week later, in over 300 theatres all over the state. That means even if films release this weekend, they will be out of the theatres by the next weekend, thus affecting the business.

We should also consider the fact that star-studded neighbouring language movies will also release in Karnataka this weekend as well as the next, thereby reducing the number of available theatres and scope for success for new films or newcomers.

Come Dasara, people have holidays and flock to theatres, along with their families. One would obviously choose to hit the theatres which have stars' films on display. This further adds to the woes of amateur filmmakers or newcomers.

Added to all these are the climatic changes like rain, which can tempt people to take a vacation during the long weekend that they will have. Films cannot run without the audience, right? So, what will happen if the number of filmgoers drop? It seems too risky.

No newcomer in the film industry likes to take these kind of risks and still release his/her film, unless he/she is really passionate about cinemas, is what we have understood from their behaviour.

We think the producers these days are becoming a little too extra cautious about the future of their films in these situations, which are not necessary. Films like Ondu Motteya Kathe have proven to be enigmatic successes despite the stiff competition and zero marketing or publicity stunts!

What do you think about this? Share your thoughts on this subject in the comments section below.