 »   »   » Take A Look! Hindi Serial Actor Finalized For The Role Of Bhima In Darshan's Kurukshetra!

Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeep's 50th movie will be Kurukshetra. It will go on floors from August 7, and the film will be launched on July 30, in the presence of legends of Indian cinema. The film launch will take place in Bengaluru and only some of the characters have been finalized until now.

Until now, the roles Duryodhana, Sri Krishna, Dronacharya, Dhritarashtra, Kunti and Bhanumati have been sold out. Actors for the role of Pandavas have not yet been finalized yet as the process of casting is still going on.

Now, according to the rumours in Gandhinagar, the role of Bhima has been finalized. Surprisingly, nobody ever thought that this actor would be roped in to portray Bhima. Seemingly, it is a Hindi serial actor who will be essaying the role of Bhima in Kurukshetra.

