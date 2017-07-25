 »   »   » Take A Look! Hindi Serial Actor Finalized For The Role Of Bhima In Darshan's Kurukshetra!

Challenging Star Darshan Thoogudeep's 50th movie will be Kurukshetra. It will go on floors from August 7, and the film will be launched on July 30, in the presence of legends of Indian cinema. The film launch will take place in Bengaluru and only some of the characters have been finalized until now.
Until now, the roles Duryodhana, Sri Krishna, Dronacharya, Dhritarashtra, Kunti and Bhanumati have been sold out. Actors for the role of Pandavas have not yet been finalized yet as the process of casting is still going on.
Now, according to the rumours in Gandhinagar, the role of Bhima has been finalized. Surprisingly, nobody ever thought that this actor would be roped in to portray Bhima. Seemingly, it is a Hindi serial actor who will be essaying the role of Bhima in Kurukshetra.
Continue reading to find out who will be playing the role of Bhima in Kurukshetra..
Hindi Serial Actor?!
Previously, it was rumored that Rana Daggubati had been approached for the role of Bhima in Kurukshetra. But, it did not happen. Now, the producer of the movie, Muniratna has managed to rope in a Hindi actor who has the perfect physique for Bhima.
Small Screen Actor Danish Akhtar Saifi
Danish Akhtar Saifi, a body builder cum Hindi small screen actor has apparently been finalized for the role of Bhima in Kurukshetra. But, the film team of Kurukshetra is yet to announce this development.
Who Is Danish Akhtar?
Born and brought up in Bihar, Danish Akhtar now lives in Mumbai. The artist is a body builder and actor by passion. Weighing at 135 kg, Danish is 6.6 ft tall and fits aptly for the role of Bhima, without a doubt.
Danish As Hanuman
Danish Akhtar is mostly known for his portrayal of Lord Hanuman in the Hindi serial, Siya Ke Ram. His performance, coupled with his physique drew maximum attention from the Hindi television audiences.
Darshan Vs Danish!
So, if this news is legit, then Sandalwood audience will get to see the clash of two titans on screen, in the final battle of Kurukshetra, as depicted in the Mahabharat epic.
With Darshan as Duryodhana and Danish as Bhima, the fight scene between these two power houses will be one of the highlights of the movie, without a doubt.