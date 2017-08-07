 »   »   » Do You Want To Know Why & How Darshan Got Selected For Muniratna's Kurukshetra?

It is already known to everyone that Darshan will be seen as Duryodhana in Muniratna's Kurukshetra. The first looks of Darshan as Duryodhana has already been released and are making headlines as we speak.

But some people do get doubts like, "Why did Muniratna choose Darshan for Kurukshetra?" Well, we were one among them.



When we dug deeper, we knew the answers were pretty simple and straight forward. In fact, the relationship between Muniratna and Darshan is very old.



Their relationship began during Darshan's first film, Majestic, and has reached till Kurukshetra. Coincidentally, for Darshan's first film in the induistry, Muniratna had clapped the muhurat shot. Now, these two have collaborated together after a long time for Kurukshetra movie.



Muniratna has built a good rapport with everyone in the industry, especially with Darshan Thoogudeep. Previously, Muniratna had produced Darshan and Upendra's film, Anatharu.



After that, the producer saw Darshan's performance in the historical drama, Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna. Having seen Darshan's stellar performance in an epic film, Muniratna decided to cast Darshan for Kurukshetra.



Coming back to the current scenario, Muniratna has roped in the director of Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna, Naganna, to direct Kurukshetra.



Naganna too has had the experience of directing Darshan before, so, Kurukshetra might turn out to be a real entertainer. Darshan too, seems to be pretty excited about working with Naganna and Muniratna.