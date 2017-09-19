 »   »   » HUCCHA VENKAT BIRTHDAY SPECIAL: Venkat's New Avatar In His New Film, DURAHANKARI!

Huccha Venkat is a very popular name in the household. Whether the name is used to scare kids into having food soon or to refer to some douchebag, the name still resonates on a daily basis, everywhere!

The guy, who was a nobody, became an internet sensation for his antics in front of the camera and his so-called concern for the female gender. Firing Star, as he is popularly known as, speaks his heart out whenever he is in front of a camera. (pun intended!)

Apparently, the actor has now started working on his new project titled, Durahankari. Yes, Mr. Venkat has announced this news today, September 19, on his birthday!

With his new project, the Firing Star has decided to stop incorporating his name to his film's titles. His new film's name is unbelievably devoid of his senseless name, finally!

So, what are the plans for his new film? What will be the film's speciality? Continue reading to know more..

Durahankari Huccha Venkat's upcoming film's name is Durahankari. The actor announced his new film on his birthday today, September 19. Police Officer In a sudden turn of events, Huccha Venkat, who used to essay the role of a rowdy or a common man until now, will essay the role of a cop in his next, Durahankari. All In One The story, dialogues, lyrics, screenplay, director and the acting have all been done by Huccha Venkat. No More Name Usage Until now, Huccha Venkat named his films as Huccha Venkat, Thikla Huccha Venkat and Porki Huccha Venkat. With his new film, we are guessing that the Firing Star will stop that trend of using his name to his films.

We at Filmibeat would like to take this opportunity to wish Mr. Huccha Venkat a very happy birthday!