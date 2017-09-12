 »   »   » RECORD! Humble Politician Nograj Trailer Is Trending At Number 1 Position On YouTube!

Humble Politician Nograj. A name that is famous with the millennial kids, is now a full length feature film. The film had been in news for several concerns. For starters, this film is being produced by the makers of Kirik Party.

Secondly, the antics of Danish Sait! Yes, Danish Sait has often impersonated the character of Humble Politician Nograj on many platforms, but this is the first time a film has been made on the funny politician.



A few weeks ago, a small teaser of Humble Politician Nograj had released and had gained a lot of positive reviews. Now, the film team has completed the shooting and have released the full length trailer of the film.



A happy news here is that HPN trailer is trending at Number 1 position in YouTube ever since it was released on September 11 at 6:00 pm. More than one lakh people have watched the trailer of HPN.



While watching the trailer, one easily gets the feeling that the film's story adopts comedy as its forte. Danish Sait's acting easily blows anyone's mind, especially as a corrupt politician who is hell-bent on leading the nation on a path of doom.



Improv artist and stand-up comedian Sumukhi Suresh will be making her Sandalwood debut with the film as Lavanya, Nograj's wife. Also, Sruthi Hariharan and Roger Narayan essay pivotal roles in the movie.



Directed by Saad Khan and produced by Rakshit Shetty, Hemanth M. Rao and Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, Humble Politician Nograj has completed its filming and will be released in a couple of weeks from now.



Go ahead and watch the trailer of HPN now!

