 »   »   » This Famous Bollywood Actor Introduced Kichcha Sudeep To Twitter!

The number of followers of Kichcha Sudeep on Twitter has crossed 1 Million and it is still increasing as we speak. With that, Kichcha Sudeep is the No.1 celebrity in Sandalwood with highest number of followers.
But, ironically, a few years ago, Kichcha Sudeep did not know what Twitter was. He was oblivious to its existence. With no idea what Twitter was and what it did, Kichcha Sudeep was surprised when one of his friends asked him his Twitter username.
It was one of Sudeep's friends and a well-known person all over India who taught Sudeep how to use Twitter. From then on, Kichcha Sudeep seized the opportunity to keep in touch with his fans from all over.
So, who was that one friend who introduced Sudeep to Twitter? We will tell you, just scroll down..
Who Was That Friend?
By the way, it was none other than Riteish Deshmukh who taught our Kichcha Sudeep to use Twitter. Thanks to Riteish, Sudeep is now a millionaire on Twitter. (pun)
During Shooting In Mumbai
Sudeep was in Mumbai for filming of a movie. While on the way back to hotel in Riteish's car, they had a casual conversation about Twitter, which was the stepping stone for Sudeep.
What Is Your Twitter Account Name?
While on the way back to their hotel, Riteish was busy with his phone. While Sudeep thought that Riteish was busy surfing the net, he was actually using Twitter. A few moments later, Riteish Deshmukh asked Sudeep, "What's your Twitter account name?" The question piqued Sudeep.
Clueless Sudeep
When Riteish asked Sudeep, the latter was confused. He had not understood what Riteish had said. Sudeep decided to clarify it and asked Riteish what Twitter meant.
Sudeep's Entry To Twitter
Sudeep, who did not know what Twitter meant, was eventually taught what it was and how to use it by Riteish Deshmukh himself. It was that moment when Sudeep stepped into the world of Twitter and became one of the Twitterati.
Sudeep Thanked Riteish
On account of his followers reaching 1 Million on Twitter, Kichcha Sudeep took to Twitter to thank Riteish Deshmukh for introducing him to that platform. Riteish Deshmukh, who replied to Sudeep's tweet expressed his happiness for Sudeep and congratulated him for having gained 1 Million followers.