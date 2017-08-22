 »   »   » This Famous Bollywood Actor Introduced Kichcha Sudeep To Twitter!

The number of followers of Kichcha Sudeep on Twitter has crossed 1 Million and it is still increasing as we speak. With that, Kichcha Sudeep is the No.1 celebrity in Sandalwood with highest number of followers.

But, ironically, a few years ago, Kichcha Sudeep did not know what Twitter was. He was oblivious to its existence. With no idea what Twitter was and what it did, Kichcha Sudeep was surprised when one of his friends asked him his Twitter username.

It was one of Sudeep's friends and a well-known person all over India who taught Sudeep how to use Twitter. From then on, Kichcha Sudeep seized the opportunity to keep in touch with his fans from all over.

So, who was that one friend who introduced Sudeep to Twitter? We will tell you, just scroll down..