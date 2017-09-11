 »   »   » MIND-BENDING! Jaggesh's New Look From 8MM Is Slaying Everyone; Take A Look!

It has been nearly 3 decades ever since Navarasa Nayaka Jaggesh started acting in the movies as a lead actor. Having essayed a variety of roles from the inception of his career, Jaggesh's versatility has brought him to the stage that he is today.

Best known for his comic timing, Jaggesh has his cult followers who have been bowled out due to his punching double-meaning dialogues that are the highlights of his film. Now, 30 years after starting career as an artist, Jaggesh is now set to put his acting calibre to the test.

Navarasa Nayaka will next be seen in a dark-shaded role, that he will essay for the first time after a long gap. For the same, the actor has changed his appearance and slimmed his physique.

The actor is seen in a khadak role with black pant and shirt with boots and a gun in his hand. So, which film are we talking about? Well, if curiosity seems to be getting the better of you, go ahead, check out the complete article to know the full details..