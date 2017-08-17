 »   »   » Kaafi Thota To Release This Weekend, August 18, Tomorrow!

Kaafi Thota, directed by ace television serial director, T. N. Seetharam, will release tomorrow, August 18, all over the state. This is Mr. Seetharam's second feature film after his last big screen outing, Meera Madhava Raghava.

T. N. Seetharam, who is known for directing some of the best serials of Kannada television till date, has returned to directing feature films in Sandalwood after a long gap of nearly 10 years. Naturally, the expectations are pretty high for his movie.



Kaafi Thota movie's trailer was launched by Yash a couple of days ago and it has received positive feedback from the audience. The songs from the movie have proved to be melodious as people have been seen humming the same tunes over and over.



The film has raised eyebrows and heightened the inquisitiveness of the audience as the plot revolves around a murder that takes place in a coffee plantation.



Produced under the banner of Manvantara Films, the film stars Raghu Mukherjee, Radhika Chetan, Samyuktha Hornad, Apeksha Purohit, Achyuth Kumar, Rahul Madhav and a couple of others in pivotal roles.



Surprisingly, the director of the film, T. N. Seetharam, who is also a brilliant actor, has essayed the role of a criminal lawyer in the film. He is famous all over the state for essaying a lawyer's role in almost all of his TV serials.



The film comprises of just two songs that go along with the timeline of the movie. While one of them is composed by Anoop Seelin, the other by Mithun Mukundan. By the way, the film's distribution will be done by Jayanna Films.