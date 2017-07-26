 »   »   » WHOA! Kannada Actor Harish Raj Enters Limca Book Of Records!

Actor Harish Raj, who is known for his non-linear films and his out-of-the-box acting, has just entered the Limca Book of Records.

Yes, the actor, who had acted, directed and produced a movie named Sri Satyanarayana, has his name etched forever in the Limca Book of Records for a feat that he has achieved in his movie.



The movie, Sri Satyanarayana, is a devotional movie where in the actor has acted in 16 different roles for the movie. This is a record in Indian subcontinent as nobody else had achieved this feat!



Harish Raj has now been certified for most number of characters portrayed by a single person in the movie - 16 times. He is the one and only actor in the entire nation to hold such a prestigious record.



In the devotional movie, Sri Satyanarayana, Harish Raj has essayed different roles like - Vyasa Mahamuni, Satu Mahamuni, Shounaka Maharshi, Naarada Maharshi, Poor Brahmin, Handsome guy, Thief, King Chandraketu and a few other characters.



If it was not for Prakruthi Banavasi, Harish Raj would never have been confered with the record certificate as he did not look forward to it.



Harish Raj approached Prakruthi Banavasi for composing the English subtitles for the movie. After watching the movie, Prakruthi told Harish to send a copy of the film and apply for Limca Records.



Harish took the suggestion and appliead for it, following which, the Limca institutuion verified the application and certified Harish Raj with the record.



The certificate of the record was conferred to Harish Raj by the President of KFCC, Sa. Ra. Govindu on July 25, yesterday.



By the way, Harish Raj not the only artist in India to try something like this. Previously, Sanjeev Rao had been selected for Limca Records as he had enacted 9 different characters in the Bollywood movie, Naye Din Naye Raat.



After Sanjeev, Kamal Haasan was awarded the same when he portrayed 10 characters in Dashavatharam movie. Later, Priyanka Chopra was confered the same title for her portrayal of 12 different ladies in the movie, What's Your Rashee.



Now, Harish Raj has broken all their records to be the Limca Record Holder. The actor is now busy acting in a Tamil movie directed by Maniratnam, Kaatravellidai.