 »   »   » Kurukshetra News: This Famous Actor Has Been Roped In To Play The Role Of Dushyasana!

Challenging Star Darshan's 50th film, Kurukshetra's filming is going on in full swing. According to the casting director, most of the cast have been finalized, but, the team is still searching for a famous actor to essay Arjuna's role.

By the way, filming for Kurukshetra will take place in just one schedule which is said to last for 100 days, and will entirely be shot at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

As every Indian knows, the episode of Draupadi's disrobing was also one of the major reasons for the Battle of Kurukshetra in Mahabharat. It was Dushyasana who disrobed Draupadi, as per the orders from his elder brother Duryodhana.

Since Kurukshetra film also encompasses the disrobing episode, everyone were inquisitive to know who would essay the role of Dushyasana in the film.

According to our sources, an actor has now been finalized for Dushyasana's role in the film, thus bringing a closure to all speculations.

One of the most talented and underrated actors of Sandalwood, Ravi Chetan, has been roped in to essay Dushyasana's role in Muniratna's Kurukshetra.

Ravi Chetan has previously acted in a lot of films, playing supportive roles in Darshan, Sudeep, Vishnuvardhan, Shivarajkumar and a few other movies.

Although this news is still unconfirmed by Kurukshetra film team, our sources believe that the actor has already been finalized and he will start shooting in a couple of days.