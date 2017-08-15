 »   »   » Sruthi Hariharan Talks About Casting Couch In Sandalwood!

There are people who say that casting couch is an evil in the show-biz while others opine that it is just a myth. One of the most commonly used terms in showbiz is compromise.

"One should be ready to compromise if one wants to act in big banner films, regardless of the talent. These compromises are very common in this industry" is one of those infamous dialogues.

While many say that there is no such thing as casting couches and all these are created to malign the image of Sandalwood and a certain set of people, popular Kannada actress Sruthi Hariharan has confessed that perverts and casting couches do exist in Sandalwood.

Perverts in the industry, beware! Yes, the Lucia heroine has said it out aloud herself. Sruthi Hariharan did not hold herself back when speaking about the same.

The actress exposed the darker side of our film industry while on Colors Super channel's popular reality show, Super Talk Time, hosted by Akul Balaji.

She said, "Casting couches are not a story, they do exist in reality. In fact, it is a crime that is going unchecked. People should identify these perverts who are the main reason for such happenings."

The actress concluded by saying, "If you are getting selected for a film, it should be purely based on your performance and talent as an actor. Opportunities in movies should not be given for those who resort to such heinous ways to gain entry into the film industry."