 »   »   » UNBELIEVABLE! Vega Mattu Udvega 8 To Release This Weekend, September 1!

Despite dubbing being opposed in Karnataka, little by little, one by one, films are being dubbed and released in Karnataka. Recently, a Tamil film starring Ajith Kumar was dubbed into Kannada as Satyadev IPS and was released all over the state.

Now, following the same footsteps, a Kannada dubbed version of a Hollywood film will be released this coming weekend, September 1. Yes, Fast & Furious 8 is ready to be released all over the state in the name of Vega Mattu Uddvega 8.

Sounds ridiculous but it is true. Previously, another Hollywood film was dubbed and its trailer was released on YouTube, much to the dissatisfaction of the viewers. The dubbed version's release was eventually stalled.

Now, Fast & Furious 8, starring Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson in major roles, has been dubbed and a dubbed trailer of it has been uploaded on YouTube. The dubbing was done in Mumbai by famous writers and voice-over artists, Jayasheela Suvarna and Arusha N. Shetty.

Vega Mattu Uddvega will be releasing on September 1 all over the state. If you are a fan of dubbed Hollywood movies, this is an opportunity for you to watch it in theatres, at your own risk! Cheers.