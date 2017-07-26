 »   »   » Kavya Shastry Blasts A Pervert On Social Media; Warns Of Legal Actions If Repeated!

One of the most bankable presenters and a budding actress, Kavya Shastry, seems to be really upset with one of her followers. Reason? A vulgar message!
Yes, Kavya Shastry is upset with a male follower, who has sent a vulgar message to her on a social media platform.
Now a days, these kind of cheap thrills are becoming too prevalent. In the past, actresses and female celebrities have suffered a lot.
Starting from Sheetal Shetty, Nitya Ram, Sruthi Hariharan, and RJ Rapid Rashmi, the trend has been the same. Despite many warnings and police complaints, the miscreants have been very delinquent. .
Unfortunately, it is now the turn of Kavya Shastry. Recently, she had posted her picture on her Facebook account. A pervert, who happened to see the picture, commented vulgarly on the picture.
Kavya Shastry, an independent woman that she is, indoctrinated the deviant on some of the basic principles of humanity. Needless to say, the miscreant was given a befitting reply.
Read more..
On The Vulgar Comment
Kavya Shastry said, "Just because we are actresses does not mean we take everything that you say. Sadly enough, I experienced the shameful thing too. Some pervert guy commented vulgarly on my photo, which I put up on Facebook."
Do Not Want Followers Like Them!
Kavya Shastry further added, "Those who do not respect the female gender do not deserve a place in my followers list. I give respect to only those who respect women equally. Women are human beings too! It is high time these things stopped."
Not Blaming Everyone!
"I am not blaming the entire male race for this. I have many followers who give me my due respect and consider me as their sister. I have a huge respect for those people. Be careful on what you comment for whom!", said Kavya Shastri, expressing her anger.
It Has Pained Me A Lot! - Kavya Shastri
"I am confessing this with a lot of pain in my heart. I request everyone of you not to send such obscene messages to me in the future. I do not want to see such pervertedness on my account. In case this continues, I am going to take a screen shot of it and put it on Facebook and lodge a complaint against the wrongdoers," said Kavya Shastry.