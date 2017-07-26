 »   »   » Kavya Shastry Blasts A Pervert On Social Media; Warns Of Legal Actions If Repeated!

One of the most bankable presenters and a budding actress, Kavya Shastry, seems to be really upset with one of her followers. Reason? A vulgar message!

Yes, Kavya Shastry is upset with a male follower, who has sent a vulgar message to her on a social media platform.

Now a days, these kind of cheap thrills are becoming too prevalent. In the past, actresses and female celebrities have suffered a lot.

Starting from Sheetal Shetty, Nitya Ram, Sruthi Hariharan, and RJ Rapid Rashmi, the trend has been the same. Despite many warnings and police complaints, the miscreants have been very delinquent. .

Unfortunately, it is now the turn of Kavya Shastry. Recently, she had posted her picture on her Facebook account. A pervert, who happened to see the picture, commented vulgarly on the picture.

Kavya Shastry, an independent woman that she is, indoctrinated the deviant on some of the basic principles of humanity. Needless to say, the miscreant was given a befitting reply.

