 »   »   » K.G.F Film In Trouble; Mysore University Students Stop The Filming To Protest Against The Film Team!

Yes, you read the headlines correct! Apparently, Rocking Star Yash starrer K.G.F film's shooting has apparently been stopped, thanks to Mysore University students in Manasa Gangotri campus.
K.G.F is a period drama that has piqued a lot of interest and created a lot of flurry in Gandhinagar. Without a doubt, it is one of the most expected films of Sandalwood, with Rocking Star Yash dedicating months of his hard work into just one film.
Fans of Yash are eagerly waiting for the filming to complete so that they can see their idol in a new get-up altogether on screen. But, with the recent protest and revolts from the students in Manasa Gangotri campus, the filming has been halted temporarily in Mysore.
So, what happened? Why did the students protest? What did they have against Rocking Star Yash and his upcoming film? We will tell you in the forthcoming slides.
Shooting In Mysore
From the past 4 days, K.G.F film's shooting has been taking place in various parts of the city. All was well until the team camped inside the campus for a few scenes which were to be filmed there.
The Reason For Protest
During the filming of K.G.F inside Gangotri campus, students association seem to have protested against the film team.
Apparently, a few students had come to watch the process of filming but the film team seemed to have reprimanded them and used vulgar words which incited the students to stop the filming.
Students' Say In This
The students association have complained that the film team used inappropriate words too shoo away the students, which hurt them and hence have called for a protest against the filming of K.G.F inside the campus.
Students Express Dissatisfaction
According to the students, sets depicting pubs and clubs have been erected inside the campus. In addition to that, scenes depicting drinking and smoking cigarettes have been filmed inside the campus which violates the national rules.
About K.G.F
K.G.F is being helmed by Prashant Neel, who had previously given the successful film, Uggram. The film stars Rocking Star Yash and debutante Srinidhi Shetty in lead roles. Hombale Films have shouldered the responsibility of funding the project. K.G.F is expected to release by the end of 2017.