 »   »   » AMAZING! Kichcha Sudeep Loaded With Films; Busy For Next 3 Years!

The six-feet cutout, Sandalwood's Abhinaya Chakravarthy, Kichcha Sudeep will not be available for any producer in the next three years. The reason? Simple, it is because of his demand!
Yes, Kichcha Sudeep, whose acting prowess made him popular throughout the nation is now making waves in Hollywood too. What began in Sandalwood has now ended up in Hollywood!
The actor now seems to be on a roll as he has lots of movies pending in his list. The list of his upcoming movies is growing day by day.
It doesn't mean he is completely busy with Kannada movies. He also has movies in other languages including a Hollywood movie.
Would you like to take a guess as to how much films Sudeep has his hands on, now? Not 3, not 5..no, definitely not 7. The immensely talented actor has up to 9 films in his hands.
On an average, there are generally two movies of Sudeep, every year. If calculated in the same sense, the actor can not accommodate any more films in the coming two years.
So, without much ado, let us check out the entire list of Sudeep's upcoming movies. Mind you, some of them are still on cards and are untitled yet. Read on..
The Villain
Starring Sudeep and Shivarajkumar in main roles, shooting for The Villain is under way. The film marks the first time collaboration between Sudeep and Shivarajkumar and is directed by Prem.
Kotigobba 3
After Kotigobba 2 turned out to be a huge success, the producer of the movie, Soorappa Babu has decided to make a sequel of it, Kotigobba 3. Kichcha Sudeep has approved to be a part of the project as well.
Krishna's Directorial
Sudeep has confirmed that he will also be shooting for Hebbuli Krishna's next directorial. Scripting for the same is under way in Hyderabad.
Thugs Of Malgudi
Thugs of Malgudi will feature Kichcha Sudeep in a lead role and will be directed by Rakshit Shetty. The cinema might take off either during this year end or by the beginning of next year.
Hombale Films Production
Vijay Kiragandur, who recently produced the blockbuster movie, Raajakumara, recently stated in an interview that Sudeep has agreed to be a part of his next movie.
The Villain Remake
A couple of days ago, we reported that Sudeep will enter Mollywood with a remake of the movie, The Villain. While it is still not announced, it is almost confirmed. Sudeep will reprise his role from the original while Shivanna will be replaced by Mohanlal.
Rishab Shetty Movie
A few weeks ago, there were news that Sudeep had accepted to be a part of Rishab Shetty's new directorial. Rishab Shetty himself had confirmed this news.
Hollywood & Bollywood
Yes, you might all know about Sudeep's entry film into Hollywood. The movie, Risen, will provide a platform for the actor to make his mark in the foreign film industry.
Apart from that, he is also touted to play a very special role in the Bollywood movie, Tiger Zinda Hai. The movie is said to be a sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and will star Salman Khan in the lead role.