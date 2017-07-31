 »   »   » AMAZING! Kichcha Sudeep Loaded With Films; Busy For Next 3 Years!

The six-feet cutout, Sandalwood's Abhinaya Chakravarthy, Kichcha Sudeep will not be available for any producer in the next three years. The reason? Simple, it is because of his demand!

Yes, Kichcha Sudeep, whose acting prowess made him popular throughout the nation is now making waves in Hollywood too. What began in Sandalwood has now ended up in Hollywood!

The actor now seems to be on a roll as he has lots of movies pending in his list. The list of his upcoming movies is growing day by day.

It doesn't mean he is completely busy with Kannada movies. He also has movies in other languages including a Hollywood movie.

Would you like to take a guess as to how much films Sudeep has his hands on, now? Not 3, not 5..no, definitely not 7. The immensely talented actor has up to 9 films in his hands.

On an average, there are generally two movies of Sudeep, every year. If calculated in the same sense, the actor can not accommodate any more films in the coming two years.

So, without much ado, let us check out the entire list of Sudeep's upcoming movies. Mind you, some of them are still on cards and are untitled yet. Read on..