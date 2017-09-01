 »   »   » BIGG BOSS NEWS: Preparations Underway For The Filming Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5!

It's here. Kannada television's one of the most watched shows of all times, Bigg Boss is here for its fifth season. Yes, the show is back after having renewed its fifth season.

We had previously informed you that the reality show wouls start either from September end or October first week, depending on the availability of the host, Kichcha Sudeep.

With only a few weeks to go for the launch, preparations for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada is underway and in full swing.

The Bigg Boss team is now ready to shoot the promo for the fifth season with the host, Kichcha Sudeep, who is currently busy with a few films on his sleeve.

This time's Bigg Boss will be totally different from the previous seasons. Along with a few celebrities, several people from general public will be participating on the show, making all the more special.

Since this season is special, the promo has been planned in a grand manner too. Apparently, one round of discussions have been held with Kichcha Sudeep to accomodate his dates for the special promo shoot.

To know more specialities of Season 5 promo, read more..