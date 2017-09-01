 »   »   » BIGG BOSS NEWS: Preparations Underway For The Filming Of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5!

It's here. Kannada television's one of the most watched shows of all times, Bigg Boss is here for its fifth season. Yes, the show is back after having renewed its fifth season.
We had previously informed you that the reality show wouls start either from September end or October first week, depending on the availability of the host, Kichcha Sudeep.
With only a few weeks to go for the launch, preparations for the fifth season of Bigg Boss Kannada is underway and in full swing.
The Bigg Boss team is now ready to shoot the promo for the fifth season with the host, Kichcha Sudeep, who is currently busy with a few films on his sleeve.
This time's Bigg Boss will be totally different from the previous seasons. Along with a few celebrities, several people from general public will be participating on the show, making all the more special.
Since this season is special, the promo has been planned in a grand manner too. Apparently, one round of discussions have been held with Kichcha Sudeep to accomodate his dates for the special promo shoot.
Countdown Begins For BBK Season 5
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5 is expected to start from September 5 or October 7. Accordingly, preparations for the same are being taken care of.
Promo Shoot
Director of Bigg Boss, Parameshwar Gundkal, is all set to film the promo of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 5. He has posted on his Facebook account that he has already had a round of discussion with Sudeep regarding the same.
Special Promo
Since common man will get a chance to be on Bigg Boss show, they are reportedly being highlighted for this time's promo instead of concentrating on celebrities.
Finalisation Of Contestants Underway
The team of Bigg Boss Kannada are filtering the applicants and are finalising the contestants. With only a month to go for the start of the show, details of the chosen celebrities and common man are being kept under wraps to pique the curiosity of audience.
Sudeep's Dates
Kichcha Sudeep, who was in Thailand for the shooting of The Villain will start shooting for Bigg Boss promo after returning to India. He will then move on to shoot for two films, Pailwan and Kotigobba 3, simultaneously. Before getting busy, the actor will supposedly finish shooting for Bigg Boss Season 5.