 »   »   » WHOA! Sudeep Sets A New Record; His Followers Reach 1 Million On Twitter!

Kichcha Sudeep seems to be on a good roll. Everything that he seems to set his eyes on work in his favour. His name is resonating from Sandalwood to Hollywood as his followers are increasing in hundreds and thousands as each day passes by.

One such proof to that is his followers on Twitter. As with his personality and fame, his followers on Twitter are increasing in number with each passing day. Presently, Kichcha Sudeep's followers have crossed 1 Million.

Another surprising fact is that ever since the news about his entry to Hollywood came to light, more people have started following and admiring him. Many fans have tweeted that they have taken to Twitter just to get in contact with their hero.

Previously, on July 16, the number of his followers were 8 Lakhs. In the next 16 days, the number of his followers increased to 9 Lakhs and by today, August 21, Kichcha Sudeep has officially reached the 1 Million followers mark.

Why does this star have so many followers? What might be the reason, you might ask? Well, it is but simple. On one hand, his rise as a star in various film industries have brought him to this position, while, on the other hand, the star sees to it that he responds to almost all his fans seeking his reply.

This gesture of Sudeep's has elevated him to the number one position among Sandalwood stars on Twitter. Fans and multiple fan clubs of Sudeep have wished and congratulated the actor for achieving the 1M mark.

While Sudeep leads the bandwagon in Sandalwood, when it comes to the number of followers on Twitter, he is followed by Ganesh with 688K followers, Yash with 585K, Puneeth Rajkumar with 448K, Upendra with 321K, Darshan with 256K and Jaggesh with 150K followers.