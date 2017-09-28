 »   »   » WOW! Kichcha Sudeep Has An INTERNATIONAL FAN; Has Come All The Way From JAPAN To Meet The Star!

Kichcha Sudeep is worldwide phenomenon, believe it or not. Although his fans know it, there are some people who despise the Abhinaya Chakravarthy for unknown reasons. This is an example for all such people to show how much people from all over the world love Sudeep.
Yes, the headlines are correct. Kichcha Sudeep has an international fan. The actor's fan base grew in Japan when his Tollywood film, Eega, after dubbing into Japanese, released in Japan. His stardom grew with his amazing performances.
One such fan from Japan has come all the way down to Bengaluru to meet Sudeep. Sounds unbelievable, but true. Her name is Junko and she has met the Abhinaya Chakravarthy in the city.
Apparently, Junko is a great fan of Kannada films and Kichcha Sudeep. No, we have not interviewed her but her Twitter profile says it all. Go ahead and read the entire article, as we describe the entire news in detail.
Junko Is Learning Kannada!
This sounds crazy but is indeed true to the point. Junko, who has binge watched Sudeep's films for multiple times has now found the passion to learn Kannada. For the same, she has even bought a Kannada language learning book.
Crazy About Sudeep
Junko, who currently lives in Japan is crazy about Kichcha Sudeep. Her love for Sudeep can only be understood when one looks at her Twitter profile. So go ahead, take a look at Junko's Twitter account.
Loves Kannada Films
Her bio on her Twitter account reads, "I live in Japan. I love Kannada movies, Kichcha Sudeep and Hong Kong movies."
Always Updated About Sudeep
Junko always makes sure to share news and videos about Kichcha Sudeep and his films. Surprisingly, her account's cover page also dons a Kichcha Sudeep's picture.
Diversified Interests
According to Junko, her love for Kannada and Kannada films started after she started following Kichcha Sudeep. Her curiosity has now led her to watch several other films which stars, Darshan, Ravichandran, Prakash Raj, Chikkanna and Yash.
Sudeep On Her Phone Too!
Take a look at the above photo. Her cell phone's back cover too sports a picture of Kichcha Sudeep!
Hats Off To Junko!
At a time when Kannada community is thinking twice about supporting Kannada films and film stars, Junko has come like a realisation. Her new found passion to learn Kannada is an example of the greatness that lies within her.
Maybe people can learn a thing or two from Junko. Any which ways, a hats-off to Junko from our side for taking efforts to learn our language.