 »   »   » WOW! Kichcha Sudeep Has An INTERNATIONAL FAN; Has Come All The Way From JAPAN To Meet The Star!

Kichcha Sudeep is worldwide phenomenon, believe it or not. Although his fans know it, there are some people who despise the Abhinaya Chakravarthy for unknown reasons. This is an example for all such people to show how much people from all over the world love Sudeep.

Yes, the headlines are correct. Kichcha Sudeep has an international fan. The actor's fan base grew in Japan when his Tollywood film, Eega, after dubbing into Japanese, released in Japan. His stardom grew with his amazing performances.

One such fan from Japan has come all the way down to Bengaluru to meet Sudeep. Sounds unbelievable, but true. Her name is Junko and she has met the Abhinaya Chakravarthy in the city.

Apparently, Junko is a great fan of Kannada films and Kichcha Sudeep. No, we have not interviewed her but her Twitter profile says it all. Go ahead and read the entire article, as we describe the entire news in detail.