 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Opens Up About His Friendship With Darshan Thoogudeep In An Interview!

Kichcha Sudeep had very recently taken to Twitter to wish luck for both Muniratna's Kurukshetra film and Challenging Star Darshan himself for his role in the movie.
As Sudeep tweeted his wishes, the entire fan following of Darshan and Sudeep had something to celebrate as everything seemed to be fine between the two stars.
The entire Sandalwood erupted with joy as people thought that the two stars had become friends again, which was only short-lived. People started questioning why Darshan did not bother to reply to heartfelt wishes from his erstwhile friend.
After that episode, Kichcha Sudeep spoke openly on an interview program about his friendship with Darshan and his upcoming filn, Kurukshetra.
The interview was organised by senior journalist, Jogi, who had a few questions for the multi-talented actor on the program, Open House With Sudeep.
The program was broadcast on Suvarna News channel on Tuesday, August 17. In the program, Sudeep has spoken out loud a few words directly from his heart.
The Quintessential Question!
"Recently the world saw you tweeting your wishes to the Kurukshetra team and your friend Darshan, let's talk about it. After that tweet, speculations were rife that the friendship between you and Darshan had blossomed again. The entire Sandalwood was happy at your gesture. What would you like to say about that?" asked the senior journalist, Jogi.
Sudeep's Smart Reply
"I saw that the Kurukshetra film team had posted about their muhurat ceremony. I love movies which feature ensemble cast. You might have seen my movies like Maanikya, My Autograph and 73 Shanti Nivasa. They all had ensemble cast."
"Kurukshetra has Ravichandran Sir, Ambareesh Anna, Arjun Sarja, Ravishankar, Nikhil Kumar and many others. I felt very happy about it. Kudos to Muniratna's efforts to bring them all together. Since it was such a huge film in all proportions, I felt like wishing them," replied Sudeep to Jogi's question.
About Darshan
Sudeep further said, "I saw Darshan's picture as Duryodhana. Then I imagined myself in his role. Frankly, it was humorous to imagine myself portray such a role. I would never have fit in that role, the character was always best suited to Darshan. Nobody can do it better than him."
Darshan Is Lucky
"When it comes to historic and epic films, I feel Darshan is very lucky. He has got two such opportunities. The first was Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna and now, Kurukshetra," said Sudeep, feeling proud for his friend.