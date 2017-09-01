 »   »   » WHOA! Kichcha Sudeep's Pailwan Movie First Look Poster Revealed; Take A Look At Sudeep As A Boxer!

We had very recently told you that Kichcha Sudeep would next be acting in Hebbuli Krishna's directorial, Pailwan. Now, the first look posters of Pailwan film have been released.
The first look posters depict Kichcha Sudeep in a never before seen role as a professional boxer. The posters of Pailwan are a visual treat for hardcore Sudeep fans. No doubt, his fan following are extra thrilled to see their idol as a boxer on-screen.
Ever since the first look posters were revealed, Pailwan has been trending on social media platforms. The pictures of Sudeep in a boxer's attire with his ripped and toned body is driving the audience crazy.
This comes as no surprise as the Pailwan film team had previously stated that they would be releasing the first look posters of their film as a precursor to Kichcha Sudeep's birthday on September 2.
Pailwan Poster
Kichcha Sudeep is celebrating his birthday tomorrow, September 2. On account of his birthday, the first look posters of his new film have been released online that are going viral.
Boxer Kichcha
The Abhinaya Chakravarthy will be playing the role of a boxer in his next film, Pailwan. This is the first time that Sudeep is being part of a sports flick in Sandalwood. Apparently, to add more weight to his portrayal of his character, Sudeep is undergoing extensive training in boxing.
Krishna Is The Director
DOP turned director, Krishna of Hebbuli fame, will be helming the project. Interestingly, Krishna has also started his own production company which will be headed by his wife, Swapna, who will also be the producer for Pailwan.
Magical Composer Arjun Janya
It will be magical composer Arjun Janya's responsibility to compose the music for Pailwan. Previously, he had rendered his music for Krishna's previous directorial, Hebbuli.
Shooting To Start From October
As mentioned in the first look posters, Pailwan's shooting will begin from October.
Sudeep's Birthday Bonanza
As Kichcha Sudeep will be celebrating his birthday tomorrow, September 2, The Villain film team will release their first motion poster of their film as a gift to the star. In addition to that, the film team of Raju Kannada Medium will also release their teaser trailer, which will feature Sudeep in a special appearance.
Busy Bee Sudeep
Kichcha Sudeep has become extremely busy, dedicating his entire time and energy to be a part of films. This comes as no surprise, given the fact that the star is at the peak of his career and is still climbing the ladder of success at a phenomenal rate.
Kichcha Sudeep, who is currently busy in shooting for a few last scenes in The Villain, will next take up Pailwan and Kotigobba 3 simultaneously. In addition to that, he will also take part in the Hollywood film Risen and Tollywood film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.
On behalf of the entire team of Filmibeat, we would like to wish Kichcha Sudeep on his birthday, in advance.