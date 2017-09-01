 »   »   » WHOA! Kichcha Sudeep's Pailwan Movie First Look Poster Revealed; Take A Look At Sudeep As A Boxer!

We had very recently told you that Kichcha Sudeep would next be acting in Hebbuli Krishna's directorial, Pailwan. Now, the first look posters of Pailwan film have been released.

The first look posters depict Kichcha Sudeep in a never before seen role as a professional boxer. The posters of Pailwan are a visual treat for hardcore Sudeep fans. No doubt, his fan following are extra thrilled to see their idol as a boxer on-screen.

Ever since the first look posters were revealed, Pailwan has been trending on social media platforms. The pictures of Sudeep in a boxer's attire with his ripped and toned body is driving the audience crazy.

This comes as no surprise as the Pailwan film team had previously stated that they would be releasing the first look posters of their film as a precursor to Kichcha Sudeep's birthday on September 2.

