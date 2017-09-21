 »   »   » AMAZING! This Is How Kichcha Sudeep Is Preparing For His Role As A Boxer In PHAILWAN!

Kichcha Sudeep, without a doubt is one of the most busiest actors in Sandalwood industry at the moment. Well, it goes without saying that Dr. Shivarajkumar is the busiest actor in Kannada film industry with a minimum of 5 releases per year.

Kichcha Sudeep might be a little short of the magical number that Shivanna achieves almost every year, yet, is still one of the most in-demand actors till date. Presently, the Abhinaya Chakravarthy is busy shooting for Prem's The Villain.



After the completion of The Villain, Kichcha Sudeep will start shooting for Hebbuli Krishna's directorial, Phailwan. Now that the first look posters of the film have been released, they have gone viral and are driving the fans of Sudeep, crazy.



Sudeep will play the role of a boxer as well as a wrestler in the film, Phailwan. Since this is the first time Sudeep has taken up a sports-oriented cinema, his image definitely needs to undergo a makeover.



In order to get into the character and to bring life to the cinema, the actors are often trained really hard in preparation for their role in the film. In the same manner, director Krishna has crafted a master plan to prepare Kichcha Sudeep for his role.



Kichcha Sudeep will need to learn professional boxing as well as wrestling for his role in the film. So, how will he do it? What will be the preparations? Continue reading..

