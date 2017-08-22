 »   »   » Kichcha Sudeep Starrer Hebbuli To Be Telecast On Zee Kannada Channel Soon!

Hebbuli is one of the best Kannada movies of 2017, so far. The Kichcha Sudeep starrer portrayed a fearless soldier and the movie was declared a super hit.

Hebbuli, which was released on February 23, had created a lot of flurry and raked in a lot of money at the box office. The collection that the film made was off the charts and undisclosed.



The movie starred V. Ravichandran and Kichcha Sudeep in important roles. The actors' performances were well appreciated by the audience.



The film featured Amala Paul in her first Sandalwood feature film. For those who missed watching Hebbuli in theatres, here is an opportunity for you to watch it again.



The film will be telecast in Zee Kannada channel in a few days from now although it is not properly known when. Business Head of Zee Kannada channel, Raghavendra Hunsur, posted a trailer of Hebbuli online with the tag line - 'coming soon'.



Take a look..



As previously mentioned, the date for Hebbuli's telecast is still unknown so stay tuned to Filmibeat as we will keep updating you regarding the same.