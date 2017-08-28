 »   »   » FIRST TIME FOR SUDEEP: Exciting News About Kichcha Sudeep's Next Film To Be Revealed On His Birthday

Come September 2 every year, and the fans of Kichcha Sudeep go berserk with happiness and joy. Yes, you guessed it right, it is Kichcha Sudeep's birthday. Fans from all over throng near his house in J.P. Nagar to get a glimpse of their idol.

But, ironically, Kichcha Sudeep had announced on Twitter that he will not be celebrating his birthday this year. The actor had also requested his fans to not waste money and donate the same for the people in need.

While his move were appreciated by a few, many were distraught that they would not get to meet their idol this year. However, fans of Kichcha Sudeep are eagerly waiting for a reason to celebrate his birthday and we bring it to you.

The reason is Hebbuli's director Krishna. You might have known that both Krishna and Sudeep will start working for their next venture together, the scripting for which has already been done. The film team has decided to release the first look of the film on the star's birthday, September 2.

Apparently, Kichca Sudeep will be seen in a role that he has never played before in his life. It is said that this film will have Sudeep's best performance till date in a get-up that will stun the audience.

